Gordon Coffin
Milwaukie, OR - Gordon Thayer Coffin was born July 28,1958 in Glen Ridge, N.J., and passed away quietly at his home in Milwaukie, Oregon on September 4, 2018. Gordon was the beloved son of Donald and Helen (MacConnachie) Coffin and grew up with siblings Keith, Donna, Brian, and Marilyn on Valley Road in Upper Montclair N.J. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1976, and then graduated from Oregon State University in 1982. Gordon became a news photographer for the Portland station KPTV, where he teamed with Lars Larson for "Northwest Reports", and won many accolades for his work, including a National Press Club award and an Emmy.
Gordon had a passion for lacrosse, and played at MHS, including on a State Championship Team, and then helped organize a team at OSU. He became the coach of the Tualatin boy's team where he was voted coach of the year by his peers. Gordon authored "Travel Smart Oregon", and concentrated his passion for history by studying and photographing the Civil War Battlefield of Gettysburg, PA. Gordon proved to be a dedicated son to his parents, and they relied on his loving care during their final years. He leaves behind a treasure trove of friends, loving siblings, nieces and nephews, and his Goddaughter Ella and Godson Armen.
There will be a celebration of Gordon's life on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Central Presbyterian Church, located at 46 Park Street in Montclair, NJ. A reception will follow the service in the guild room, and all are welcome to share our love for Gordon, and appreciate his tracks through our lives, which left us richer, kinder, and wiser.