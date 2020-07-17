Gordon James Kline
North Haledon - Kline, Gordon James, age 78 of North Haledon, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born and raised in Ridgewood, Gordon had lived in Fair Lawn for most of his life before recently moving to North Haledon. He proudly served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. After his service Gordon had worked as the manager for Budget Rent-a-Car in Westwood, the manager of Lakeview Farms in Hawthorne and most recently as a security officer for Hawthorne Christian Academy. He was a member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church and had been a Deacon and an Elder at his previous churches.
Gordon was the beloved husband of the late Lois (nee: DeBlock) Kline (2016). Loving father of Douglas Kline of Hawthorne, Gordon Kline, Jr. and his wife Angelica of Wayne and Timothy Kline and his wife Kathleen of Fair Lawn. Dear grandfather of Christine Kline, Philip Kline and his fiancé Maria Fenton, Emily Kline, Alyssa Kline, Danielle Kline and Jasmine Kline. Dearest brother of Ken Kline and Lois Vander Stad and her husband Dave.
A graveside service at Fair Lawn Cemetery will be private to the family. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at the Hawthorne Gospel Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawthorne Christian Academy or to the Holland Christian Home. (www.browningforshay.com
