Services
Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
3205 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Jersey City, NJ 07306
(201) 798-3100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Brightside Tavern
Jersey City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Joseph Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Joseph Matthews Obituary
Gordon Joseph Matthews

Bergenfield - On the evening of October 18th, 2019; Gordon Joseph Matthews, of Bergenfield, Middletown, and Jersey City, passed away at the age of 63.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Danuta; his father, Joseph; and his mother, Florence. He is survived by his son, Adam and his 3 children; his daughter, Sarah (John) and their 2 children; and his brothers: Paul, David, Douglas, and Dominick.

A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, from 11:00am-3:00pm at the Brightside Tavern in Jersey City.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -