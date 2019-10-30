|
Gordon Joseph Matthews
Bergenfield - On the evening of October 18th, 2019; Gordon Joseph Matthews, of Bergenfield, Middletown, and Jersey City, passed away at the age of 63.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Danuta; his father, Joseph; and his mother, Florence. He is survived by his son, Adam and his 3 children; his daughter, Sarah (John) and their 2 children; and his brothers: Paul, David, Douglas, and Dominick.
A public celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, from 11:00am-3:00pm at the Brightside Tavern in Jersey City.