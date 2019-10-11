|
Gordon R. Geiger
Totowa - Gordon R. Geiger, 87, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Lansdale, PA.
He was born in Newark on November 20, 1931 and resided in Totowa for the last 48 years. Mr. Geiger was the owner of G&G Repair Service of Totowa. He enjoyed a 50 year career in scouting. He was Assistant Scout Master and Cub Master for Boy Scout Pack #26. Mr. Geiger was also a Unit Commissioner and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
He was a parishioner, lector and choir member of St. James RC Church, Totowa. Mr. Geiger was a Mediator for the Passaic County Courts serving on the Juvenile Conference Committee for the Passaic Valley Area. He also was a Rotarian for over 40 years serving as Past President of the Paterson A.M. and Noon Clubs; served as District Secretary. His favorite activity was to read to school aged children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Emma (nee Hoffmeister) Geiger and his brother, Edward Geiger.
Gordon is survived by his loving spouse of 66 years, the former Norma Barow; his son, David E. Geiger and his wife, Marni Nachman of Clifton, NJ; his daughter, Eileen Mulhearn and her husband, Brian of Montgomeryville, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Matthew and Johnathan Mulhearn, Jesse and Andrea Geiger and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 8:45 am Tuesday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls and 9:30 am at St. James RC Church, 410 Totowa Road, Totowa. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Northern NJ Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 25 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland, NJ 07436. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.