Grace A. Colucci
New Milford - Grace A. Colucci, 88, of New Milford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Rd., Clark, on Wednesday, September 18 from 5 - 9 pm. The Funeral begins at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 8:45 am, thence to St. Agnes Church, Clark, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:45 am. Entombment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com