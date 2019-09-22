|
|
Grace Canara
Northvale - Grace Canara (nee McDonough), 89, of Brick NJ, formerly of Northvale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born at home in Hackensack NJ on September 20, 1930.
Beloved wife of Gerard for 63 years. After many years of caring for her husband he predeceased her in 2017. Grace is also predeceased by her parents John and Catherine (nee Schilling) McDonough and her eight brothers and sisters. She was the youngest of their children.
Devoted mother to Michael and his wife Liz of The Villages, FL and Peggy Dellabough and her husband Derek of Warwick, NY. Cherished grandmother to Stephanie Mak (Xiao-Wen), Ashley, Austin, Chelsea Canara and Zachary, Hannah, and Blake Dellabough.
Grace's greatest pleasures in life were found in her family and friends. She most enjoyed antiquing, reading and the personal time spent with friends.
The unconditional love Grace shared will always be remembered in our hearts. She will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be Sunday September 22nd from 2-5 pm at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony's RC Church, Northvale on Monday at 10:00 am with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
