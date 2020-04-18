|
|
Grace Dau
Andover - Dau, Grace (nee Nativo) age 77 of Andover, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Paterson, Grace had resided in Haledon for most of her life. A former grammar school teacher, Grace was a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. Grace Dau was the beloved mother of the late Jeffrey R. Dau (2014). Loving daughter of the late Angelo Nativo and the late Mildred (nee Iannaccone) Nativo. Dear sister of Angelo Nativo of Parsippany, and Richard Nativo and his wife Nancy of West Milford. Grace is also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours and a memorial service will be held at the funeral home at a future date. (www.browningforshay.com)