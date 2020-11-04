1/
Grace DeLiberto
Hackensack - DeLiberto, Grace (nee Calabrese) 83, on Monday, November 2, 2020 of Hackensack and Lake Como, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. (2017) for over 56 years. Loving mother of Lisa A. DeLiberto, Thomas J. DeLiberto and his wife, Shelagh, Laura A. Tierney and her husband, Mark and Michael J. DeLiberto and his wife, Louise. Cherished grandmother of Amanda and Alyssa DeLiberto and Brittany Tierney. Dear sister of Lucille, Hugo, John, Peter and the late Francis Calabrese. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Hackensack and St. Rose Church, Belmar. Funeral service on Friday, November 6 at 11:30AM at the mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in her name to the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 225 State Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
