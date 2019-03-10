|
Grace DePrenda
Little Falls - Grace DePrenda (nee Pagnillo), 87, of Little Falls, formerly of West Paterson, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was born in Paterson on January 3, 1932 to the late Samuel and Harriet (VanKirk) Pagnillo. Before retiring, Grace worked for many years as the secretary to the Board Administrator at the Borough of Woodland Park and previously as a secretary in West Paterson School #1. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Vito in 1990. Grace was the cherished mother of Susan DeCorte and her husband Stephen and Thomas DePrenda and his wife Beth and the adored grandmother of Deanna and Tara DeCorte and Christopher DePrenda. She was predeceased by her sister Anne Marie Perricelli and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Grace was happiest spending time with her family and friends and will be sorely missed by all. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral service will be offered on Wednesday at 10am at Santangelo Funeral Home and burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to or to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.