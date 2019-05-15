|
Grace Diemer
Secaucus - Grace Diemer, age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13th at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mrs. Diemer resided in Secaucus, NJ her entire life.
Grace is survived by her loving husband Fred of 48 years, her loving daughter Kellie, a brother Vincent DeGuilio, and a sister Rosemary DeGuilio.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 16th from 5 to 9pm with at service at 7pm, Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the .