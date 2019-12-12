Resources
Verona - Grace DiStefano (nee Lombardi), 98, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday December 4th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral was celebrated on Monday December 9th, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Verona, with an entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Grace was born and raised in Lyndhurst, then to Montclair before settling in Verona in 1960. She was a seamstress at Annin Flag in Verona.

Grace is survived by her children Fred DiStefano and his wife Patricia, Kathleen Duff and her husband David, her grandchildren, Jeremy DiStefano, Melissa DiStefano ( Suchocki) and Matthew DiStefano, and by her great grandchildren Thomas and Brayden. She is also survived by her sisters Josephine Lakis and Vera Mastrantonio. Grace was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2005,her parents Nicola and Maria Lombardi and by 8. siblings

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Verona P.B.A ., 600 Bloomfield Ave, Verona, 07044 or to the Verona Rescue Squad, 12 Church St, Verona NJ, 07044.
