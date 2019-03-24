Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace DuBois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace DuBois

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Grace DuBois Obituary
Grace DuBois

Montvale - Grace DuBois of Montvale, NJ, and formerly of West Milford ,NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. DuBois, Sr. for 52 years. Loving mother of Arlene Widmer (Robert) and Robert P. DuBois, Jr. (Debra). Cherished grandmother of Stephen Widmer (Catherine), Philip Widmer (Kathleen), Dr. Deborah Widmer-Mullins(Timothy), Jared DuBois and the late Danielle DuBois. Also dear great-grandmother and "GiGi" of 3 great-grandsons. Before retiring Grace worked in the Water Department for the Village of Ossining, NY for many years.

Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Grace may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, P. O. Box 11, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 or to the Brave Warrior Fund, Cpl. Jedh C. Barker Memorial American Legion Post 153, 118 Ridge Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now