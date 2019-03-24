|
Grace DuBois
Montvale - Grace DuBois of Montvale, NJ, and formerly of West Milford ,NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. DuBois, Sr. for 52 years. Loving mother of Arlene Widmer (Robert) and Robert P. DuBois, Jr. (Debra). Cherished grandmother of Stephen Widmer (Catherine), Philip Widmer (Kathleen), Dr. Deborah Widmer-Mullins(Timothy), Jared DuBois and the late Danielle DuBois. Also dear great-grandmother and "GiGi" of 3 great-grandsons. Before retiring Grace worked in the Water Department for the Village of Ossining, NY for many years.
Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Grace may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, P. O. Box 11, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 or to the Brave Warrior Fund, Cpl. Jedh C. Barker Memorial American Legion Post 153, 118 Ridge Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ 07656. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com