|
|
Grace Edwards
Pompton Plains - EDWARDS, Grace (nee Ambrosi) - 83, of Pompton Plains passed away on April 2, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Wayne before moving to Pompton Plains 9 years ago. Retiring in 1986 she was an Accountant for KLM Airlines in New York for 40 years. Grace traveled frequently and loved to read. She was a member of the Republican Club at Cedar Crest and would participate in a Political Debate with a glass of wine in her hand.
Beloved wife of the late James Edwards (1999).
Devoted mother of Daniel Edwards and his wife Audrey of Riverdale and Michael Edwards and his wife Toni-Ann of Wyckoff.
Loving grandmother of Amanda, Alyson, Kristen, Katelyn and Carolyne.
Dear sister of the late Frank Ambrosi.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Saturday 11:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 12 pm Mass at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, Wyckoff.
Interment Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.comor call us at (201) 891-4770.