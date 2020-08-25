1/1
Grace Kantorski-Rhode
1928 - 2020
Grace Kantorski-Rhode

East Rutherford - June 22, 1928 to August 24, 2020

Grace J. Kantorski-Rohde,92,of East Rutherford formerly of Jersey City passed away peacefully on Monday August 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

She was employed & retired from Home Insurance Company in New York City.

She is pre deceased by her parents Adolf and Clara her brothers Gerome, Eddie, Adolph and sisters Amelia & Clara.

She is survived by three nephews Glenn and wife Barbara of Massachusetts, Gene and wife Ann of Texas, Alan of Rhode Island. Dearly loved by Doris Shaw, Eddie, Bozena, Jennifer, Sherry, Kelly & Shelly as well as her care giver Keti.

Family will receive friends Thursday 2:00pm to 6:00pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Friday gathering 10:00am for 11:00am Prayer Service in funeral home followed by an Interment in East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

Please visit calhounmania.com




Published in South Bergenite from Aug. 25 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
AUG
28
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
