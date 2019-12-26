|
|
Grace L. Corbett
Lodi - Grace L. Corbett who formerly lived in Lodi, NJ for 65 years, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Sanford, ME. She was born and raised in Avoca, PA on April 6, 1922 to William and Catherine (Whalen) Evans. She worked in various food service positions during her lifetime. She was also a past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner Of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi. She was predeceased by her husband John and brother Louis Evans. She is survived by daughters Ann (James) Lane of Hamburg, NJ, Patricia (Richard) Hansen of Sanford ME, grandson Christopher Hansen of Lincoln, NH, granddaughter Kimberly (Greg) Gordon of Canterbury, NH , niece, Stella Melton of Lodi, NJ & her son Ricky and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 11:15 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:45 AM Chapel Service. Internment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 10:30 - 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad PO Box 299 Lodi, NJ 07644 or Cornerstone VNA, Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Rd Rochester NH 03867.