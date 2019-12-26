Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:15 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:45 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace L. Corbett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace L. Corbett Obituary
Grace L. Corbett

Lodi - Grace L. Corbett who formerly lived in Lodi, NJ for 65 years, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Sanford, ME. She was born and raised in Avoca, PA on April 6, 1922 to William and Catherine (Whalen) Evans. She worked in various food service positions during her lifetime. She was also a past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner Of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi. She was predeceased by her husband John and brother Louis Evans. She is survived by daughters Ann (James) Lane of Hamburg, NJ, Patricia (Richard) Hansen of Sanford ME, grandson Christopher Hansen of Lincoln, NH, granddaughter Kimberly (Greg) Gordon of Canterbury, NH , niece, Stella Melton of Lodi, NJ & her son Ricky and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 11:15 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:45 AM Chapel Service. Internment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 10:30 - 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad PO Box 299 Lodi, NJ 07644 or Cornerstone VNA, Hospice Care, 178 Farmington Rd Rochester NH 03867.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -