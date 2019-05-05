|
Hasbrouck Heights - Grace M. Harmon (nee Schiro) 89, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer, Grace returned to her heavenly home and into the loving embrace of her husband, Daniel I. Harmon, whom she has dearly loved and desperately missed since his passing in November, 1986. Grace was born on July 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Terrano) Schiro. On October 7, 1951 she married her true love Daniel I. Harmon. Grace was the loving mother to Dr. Daniel J. Harmon and his wife Judith of Langhorne, PA., Dr. Kathleen M.J. Harmon of Ridgefield Park and Susan M. Olson and her husband Robert of Manasquan. Grace especially loved her role as "Gram" and was precious grandmother to Robert Olson, Jr. and his wife Melanie, Elizabeth Olson, Katherine Olson, Alexis Harmon and Brett Harmon. She was an adoring great grandmother to Robert "Tripp" Olson, III, and Hunter Olson both of whom held a special place in her heart. Grace was a cherished sister to the late Gloria Noll and her husband Alfred, and Joan Dybicz and her husband Michael and a caring aunt to Alfred Noll and his wife Deborah, Gary Noll, and Michael Dybicz and his partner Judy Takats. Grace was a resident of Hasbrouck Heights for 85 years. A graduate of Hasbrouck Heights High School class of 1947, she gathered annually for a reunion lunch with her classmates and was delighted when their longstanding tradition was written about in The Observer. As an active member of the Hasbrouck Heights Leisure Club and the Red Hat Society she relished her time with friends. Grace's favorite pastime was cooking and baking. She will long be remembered for sharing her love of food and hosting delicious meals for her beloved family and friends. As an eleven year breast cancer survivor she never forgot the time spent in treatment and crocheted blankets that she distributed every Christmas to the patients receiving infusion therapy at Holy Name Medical Center, always including a special note encouraging them not to give up and being an inspiration by her presence. The legacy of Grace's kind spirit will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, May 7th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Monday, May 6th from 2-5 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com