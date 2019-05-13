|
|
Grace M. Havel
Whiting, NJ - Grace M. (nee Perna) Havel, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 of Whiting, NJ formally of Midland Park, NJ. Grace was an owner of Havel's Stationary and Office Supply in Midland Park along with her husband Gerald for 17 years. She retired to South Jersey in 2007 and worked as a Bus Aid for Hartnett Transport in Lakewood, NJ for 8 years. Beloved wife of 37 years to Gerald R. Havel. Cherished daughter of Beatrice Perna. Loving mother of Deborah Redling and her husband Henry, Dawn Havel, Gail Havel, Gilbert Hallidy, Joseph Hallidy and his wife Julie. Dear sister of Sherra Catanzaro and her husband George and the late Patricia Antonucci. A loved grandmother of Jacqualine, Deven, Joey, Amanda, Christopher, Megan, Marissa, and Lilly, Great grandmother of Jayde. Aunt to Sherra Ann, Michael, Clint, Anita, Nicky and Ralph. Great aunt to Jessica, Rachael, Trish, Ralph, Anthony, Ty and Trey.
Visiting and funeral services will be at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ. Visiting will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00pm. Funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Entombment will be at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington, NJ. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.