Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Havel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Havel


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace M. Havel Obituary
Grace M. Havel

Whiting, NJ - Grace M. (nee Perna) Havel, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 of Whiting, NJ formally of Midland Park, NJ. Grace was an owner of Havel's Stationary and Office Supply in Midland Park along with her husband Gerald for 17 years. She retired to South Jersey in 2007 and worked as a Bus Aid for Hartnett Transport in Lakewood, NJ for 8 years. Beloved wife of 37 years to Gerald R. Havel. Cherished daughter of Beatrice Perna. Loving mother of Deborah Redling and her husband Henry, Dawn Havel, Gail Havel, Gilbert Hallidy, Joseph Hallidy and his wife Julie. Dear sister of Sherra Catanzaro and her husband George and the late Patricia Antonucci. A loved grandmother of Jacqualine, Deven, Joey, Amanda, Christopher, Megan, Marissa, and Lilly, Great grandmother of Jayde. Aunt to Sherra Ann, Michael, Clint, Anita, Nicky and Ralph. Great aunt to Jessica, Rachael, Trish, Ralph, Anthony, Ty and Trey.

Visiting and funeral services will be at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ. Visiting will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00pm. Funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Entombment will be at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington, NJ. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now