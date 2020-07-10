1/
Grace M. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. Kelly

Waldwick - Grace M. Kelly, age 92 of Waldwick passed peacefully on July 9. Born in Paterson, she was the only child of Louis and Grace Campana. She was a graduate of William Paterson University and went on to a career in education, teaching at Ramapo High School until her retirement. Grace was always happiest around her family. She was a voracious reader, a lover of classical jazz and a devout Catholic. She will be remembered for her strong spirit, her kind heart and charisma. Grace was the epitome of poise and class. Surviving are her two lovingly devoted daughters, Dr. Patricia Kelly of New York City and Maureen Poppe of Waldwick. Grace also leaves behind her two granddaughters, Alexandra Grace and Taylor Nicole Poppe, whom she adored. Grace has been reunited in eternal life with her daughter, Grace R. Kelly and her son-in-law Jeffrey Poppe, both of whom predeceased her. Grace's family will receive relatives and friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff, NJ on Sunday July 12, from 2-4pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Grace's life will be held on Monday July 13 at 10:30am at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of the Nativity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved