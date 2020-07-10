Grace M. Kelly
Waldwick - Grace M. Kelly, age 92 of Waldwick passed peacefully on July 9. Born in Paterson, she was the only child of Louis and Grace Campana. She was a graduate of William Paterson University and went on to a career in education, teaching at Ramapo High School until her retirement. Grace was always happiest around her family. She was a voracious reader, a lover of classical jazz and a devout Catholic. She will be remembered for her strong spirit, her kind heart and charisma. Grace was the epitome of poise and class. Surviving are her two lovingly devoted daughters, Dr. Patricia Kelly of New York City and Maureen Poppe of Waldwick. Grace also leaves behind her two granddaughters, Alexandra Grace and Taylor Nicole Poppe, whom she adored. Grace has been reunited in eternal life with her daughter, Grace R. Kelly and her son-in-law Jeffrey Poppe, both of whom predeceased her. Grace's family will receive relatives and friends at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
) in Wyckoff, NJ on Sunday July 12, from 2-4pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Grace's life will be held on Monday July 13 at 10:30am at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.