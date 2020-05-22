Grace M. Sampson
Hackensack - Sampson, Grace M. of Morris Plains formerly of Hackensack, NJ. It's with great sadness for us the family of the late Grace M. Sampson to announce her death on April 19, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Grace served her country well. She was employed by New York State Board of Education. Grace had a great love for music, she majored in music at Columbia University and Grace learned to play the piano skillfully. Traveling around the world was one of her many hobbies. Grace has left us with a great legacy. Live, Love and enjoy life and the sky is the limit. Burial was private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.