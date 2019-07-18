|
Grace Mary Bedrosian
Oradell - Grace Mary Bedrosian, of Oradell, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Grace was very proud of her Armenian heritage, and spent her time giving to and helping the Armenian community by volunteering with the AGBU and the Friends of the Armenian Home (FAH). A devoted member of the Armenian Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and bible study, as well as helped with countless activities throughout the years. She was married to the love of her life Vahe (Jim) Bedrosian, they were married for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Together they raised three children, and later on became grandparents. There was nothing in the world that Grace cherished more than time spent with her family.
She was greeted in heaven by her husband Vahe, and brother John Prince. Survived by her beloved children Steven Bedrosian, Margaret Rassam (Glen), and Jean Bedrosian. Dear sister of Peter Prince. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Lauren, and Gregory. Grace will be missed for her sweet smile, her elegant air, and for being a true lady.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the Armenian Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Avenue in Paramus on Friday, July 19th from 4-9PM. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, July 20th at 9AM at the Armenian Presbyterian Church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Armenian Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.