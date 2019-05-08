Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral: Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill
Fort Lee, NJ
Grace N. Puliafico


Montvale - Grace N. Puliafico on May 6, 2019 of Montvale, N.J.,formerly of Fort Lee, N.J., age 72. Grace was born on March 25, 1947 in N.Y.C. and was a loving homemaker.Beloved wife to Joseph (2014). Devoted mother to Ali Domenick and her husband Stephen. Adored grandmother to Victoria Domenick and Joanna Domenick. Dear sister to Alfonse Sisca. Grace is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00am thence to Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 2-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
