Grace Nutland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Nutland

Paramus - Grace Nutland, 102, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 of COVID-19. Grace was the beloved wife to (predeceased) Robert Manning and later to (predeceased) William Nutland, devoted mother to Barbara Hendrickson and her husband Bill and to William Nutland and his wife Janet, loving grandma to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She worked for the FBI during World War II and later became a secretary for the Superintendent of Paramus Public Schools. After retiring, Grace moved to Toms River, NJ. She will be remembered by all those who loved her by her quick wit and bright smile. Close family gathered on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to celebrate her long life and lay her to rest at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. volkleber.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved