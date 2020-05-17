Grace Nutland
Paramus - Grace Nutland, 102, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 of COVID-19. Grace was the beloved wife to (predeceased) Robert Manning and later to (predeceased) William Nutland, devoted mother to Barbara Hendrickson and her husband Bill and to William Nutland and his wife Janet, loving grandma to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She worked for the FBI during World War II and later became a secretary for the Superintendent of Paramus Public Schools. After retiring, Grace moved to Toms River, NJ. She will be remembered by all those who loved her by her quick wit and bright smile. Close family gathered on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to celebrate her long life and lay her to rest at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. volkleber.com
Published in The Record/Herald News on May 17, 2020.