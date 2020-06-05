Grace Pettengill Repp
Cape May Court House - AGE: 87 - Born November 1932, in Audubon, NJ and died June 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Repp and her sister Margaret Thorpe (George) of Spencer NY; her nephews Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Fairport, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her great nephews and niece; and her great-great niece and nephews. Grace was a devoted member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor NJ. A memorial service will be held there at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Cape May Court House - AGE: 87 - Born November 1932, in Audubon, NJ and died June 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Repp and her sister Margaret Thorpe (George) of Spencer NY; her nephews Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Fairport, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her great nephews and niece; and her great-great niece and nephews. Grace was a devoted member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor NJ. A memorial service will be held there at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.