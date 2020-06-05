Grace Pettengill Repp
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Pettengill Repp

Cape May Court House - AGE: 87 - Born November 1932, in Audubon, NJ and died June 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Repp and her sister Margaret Thorpe (George) of Spencer NY; her nephews Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Fairport, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her great nephews and niece; and her great-great niece and nephews. Grace was a devoted member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor NJ. A memorial service will be held there at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
6094657458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved