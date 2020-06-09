Grace Rizzo (Nee Camarata)



Paramus -



Grace Rizzo of Paramus passed away peacefully in her home on June 2nd, 2020 with her family by her side. Loving mother of Lorraine Muti and her husband Richard, Robert Rizzo and his wife Debbie and Thomas Rizzo and his wife Elaine.



Loving Grandmother of Sheri, Dana and Jack and Great Grandmother of Alex and Evan. She also has two loving brothers-in-law Anthony and Michael Rizzo and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Grace grew up in Lodi attending Lodi High School and was crowned "Miss Lodi" in 1946. She retired from Edgewood Country Club several years ago and kept in touch with many of her friends over the years. She was our "Amazing Grace"; we loved her so much and she will be greatly missed.



There will be a memorial service at Annunciation R.C. Church in Paramus at a later date, followed by a private internment service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store