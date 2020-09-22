1/1
Grace Rose Nathanson
Grace Rose Nathanson

After a remarkable 95 years of life, Grace Rose Nathanson (nee Fabrocini) was called home on September 22, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus and the Blessed Mother.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Rose and Emil, and siblings Theresa, Joan, and Vincent. Married to Joseph Nathanson (pre-deceased) for almost 50 years, her loving family always came first in her life. Grace is survived by her two sons and their spouses; Thomas (Nancy) and Michael (Laura); her two daughters; Ronnie (Tom) and Rosanne; her "baby" brother; Joseph (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew (Suzanne), Jared (Alison), Mary Grace (JP), Matthew (Laura), Brendan (Alicia), Mikaela (Peter), Ryan (Sarah) and Karli. One of her greatest joys in later life was celebrating the births of her 12 beautiful great grandchildren; Mia, Shea, Aidan, Avery, Sienna, Dylan, Rocco, Christopher, Nicholas, Noelle, Camille, and Emerson.

As a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she spread kindness, laughter, and generosity to all who knew her. A pillar of strength, Grace's hard work, optimism and faith carried her through all life's challenges. Songs of love and comfort, smiles of acceptance and happiness, antics filled with laughter and tempting smells from her kitchen are memories that will never be forgotten. Mom always said, "Dying must be beautiful because no one ever came back."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen New Jersey Foundation, 2 Princess Road, Suite D, Lawrenceville, NJ 03648. www.Komennewjersey.org or the Grace Nathanson Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=3639955&pg=personal&fr id=39300.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 5-9pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be held at 10am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 501 Brinley Ave., Bradley Beach. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Church
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
