Grace Salvemini
Delray Beach - Grace Salvemini, Fantastic Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend, resident of Delray Beach, Florida, (formerly from Jersey City, New Jersey), passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at age 87, after suffering a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia.
Grace Salvemini was married to Carmine Salvemini, who predeceased her, and is survived by her 3 children, Joseph Salvemini, (wife Dori), Teresa Salvemini and David Salvemini (wife, Laura). Grace also had 5 grand-children: Vanessa Allen, Edward Daniel Allen and Meghan, Brandon and Devianne Salvemini, as well as two great grand-children: Graciella Ariana Toledo, age 11 and Carmella Sauro, age 4. Grace had numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, most of whom reside in New Jersey, and she loved every one of them.
Grace Salvemini (nee Creazzo) was born in Reggio Calabria, Italy and came to America with her mom when she was just 15 years old. She married at age 19 and worked as a seamstress for a short time. Her most favorite past time was playing with and seeing her Great-Grandchildren; that was followed by shopping, gardening, going out to dinner and taking cruises. Grace's smile was infectious and EVERYONE has said that she was the "kindest, nicest, warmest lady they ever met". She will be missed beyond words by her family, friends and all who knew her.
There will be a viewing at Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ 07087 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 pm. A small catholic service will begin around 12:00pm at the Funeral Home, which will be followed by a funeral procession to Madonna Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2070 Hoefly's Lane, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. In addition to some Flowers, donations in the name of Grace Salvemini, can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org; or call 1-800-223-2732).