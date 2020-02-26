Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation R.C Church
50 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ



Grace Secreti Obituary


Paramus - Grace Secreti (nee D'Adamo), of Paramus, formerly of The Bronx, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a parishioner of Annunciation RC Church of Paramus, NJ.

Cherished wife of the late Armand Secreti. Loving mother of Louis A. Secreti and his wife Kathleen of The Bronx, NY and Michael J. Secreti of Paramus. Adored grandmother of, Joan'na, Michael A. and Annmarie. Dear sister of Angela Fiorino, and MaryAnn Freeling.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Monday March 2, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Entombment Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Grace's memory may be made to (Research) Greater New Jersey Chapter 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
