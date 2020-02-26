|
Grace Secreti
Paramus - Grace Secreti (nee D'Adamo), of Paramus, formerly of The Bronx, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a parishioner of Annunciation RC Church of Paramus, NJ.
Cherished wife of the late Armand Secreti. Loving mother of Louis A. Secreti and his wife Kathleen of The Bronx, NY and Michael J. Secreti of Paramus. Adored grandmother of, Joan'na, Michael A. and Annmarie. Dear sister of Angela Fiorino, and MaryAnn Freeling.
Family will receive friends on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Monday March 2, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Entombment Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Grace's memory may be made to (Research) Greater New Jersey Chapter 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834
