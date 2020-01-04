Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cedar Crest Chapel
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Crest Chapel
1 Cedar Crest Drive
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Grace Toscano Obituary
Grace Toscano

Pompton Plains - Grace Toscano, 91, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, passed away on January 2, 2020. Born in New York, NY, Grace was the daughter of Anna and Peter Quartararo. She married Pasquale Toscano in 1954 and the couple settled in Greenwich to raise their family. Grace was a talented seamstress and excellent cook who loved staying busy and surrounding herself with those she loved. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Grace is survived by her daughter, Roseann Toscano; her son, Vincent Toscano and his wife Cynthia; her grandson, Pasquale Toscano; her sister, Marie Culosi; and her brother, Salvatore Quartararo. She was predeceased by her husband in 2015. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Grace's healthcare providers, especially those at Cedar Crest Village, Grace Hospice, and her extremely caring and supportive aides. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Monday, January 6 at Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Tuesday at the chapel. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. www.scanlanfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory to the would be greatly appreciated by her family.
