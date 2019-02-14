Services
Grace V. Nelson


Grace V. Nelson
1926 - 2019
Grace V. Nelson Obituary
Grace V. Nelson

Lake Forest - Grace Viqueira Nelson, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 26, 2019, in Lake Forest, IL. She was born in Washington, DC, on June 7, 1926, to Joseph M and Leonora C (nee Passero) Viqueira. She was the loving wife of the late Perry W. Nelson. Loving mother to Nancy (Roger) Stevenson, Anne (Chris) Reyes and Kevin Nelson. Loving grandmother to Jennifer (David Notarangelo) Stevenson, Matthew Stevenson, Stephen Reyes, Andrew Reyes, Caroline (Ryan) Murphy, and Elizabeth Reyes. Loving great grandmother to William and Grace Notarangelo. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, January 9, 2019, at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Intermit will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be expressed to New Eyes for the Needy, 549 Millburn Avenue, Short Hills, New Jersey, 07078. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
