Grace Veronica Garbarino



Paterson - Grace Veronica Garbarino born 2-12-1925 in Paterson N.J. She attended St Mary's school and St Joseph's School of Nursing class of 1946. Worked at St Joseph Hospital for several years before raising her children. She later returned to work at Chilton Hospital in the Labor and Delivery Unit where she retired.



Grace was a member of St Francis Women's Guild, Emmaus Group, and served as Eucharist Minister. She was both a Girl & Boy scout leader and neighborhood nurse looking at cuts, bruises, and a broken bone or two.



Grace worked the St Francis Carnival for many years, wherever needed. Particularly remembering she, along with Mary Luciani, spending weeks making dresses for dolls for one of the booths.



Grace liked to talk and laugh, she had a great smile. She was a kind and loving person, which was probably why she went into nursing. Many in Wanaque & neighboring towns can say she delivered their children, even some of her nieces & nephews.



Grace is predeceased by spouse Edward J Garbarino & son Michael E.Garbarino M.P.O of Fairfax Virginia. Predeceased by parents Bertha Whitman and Robert Gorman; brothers: Thomas, Charles, Joseph, Vincent, and sister Ellen Vallario.



Survived by daughter Janice Sannik and husband Gregory Sannik of Stockholm N.J. Granddaughters Katharine Mannix and Natalie Garbarino of Virginia.



Viewing at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell NJ. on Sunday from 1-3pm. Relatives and friends will meet on Monday at St Francis of Assisi 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.(973-835-0480) for a 9:30am mass. Burial at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes N.J.









