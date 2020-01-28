|
Naples, FL - Grace Veronica Schumeyer- Stringer, 92, of Naples, FL, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell Schumeyer and Kenneth Stringer. Devoted mother of Mary Damstrom, Karen Battle, Eileen Mosolino and Gale Ruman. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Dear aunt of Robert Schumeyer. Born in New York City, she lived in Westwood for 66 years before moving to Florida in 2014. Grace worked as a social worker at Bergen Regional Hospital, Paramus for 10 years. She was a parishioner of St. Andrew's R.C. Church and a life member of Westwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at St. Andrew's R.C. Church at 10:30 am, followed by burial in Westwood Cemetery.
