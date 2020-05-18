Grace Weite
Grace Weite

North Haledon - Grace (Schiller) Weite, age 89, of North Haledon, NJ formerly of Fair Lawn, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Grace was a member of the Hawthorne Gospel Church and previously attended Berdan Heights Church in Fair Lawn and the Cornerstone Church in Wyckoff.

Mrs. Weite enjoyed arts & crafts, sewing, making quilts for family and friends, and collecting Byers Choice figurines, especially the choir figurines.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel Weite. Loving and devoted mother of Kenneth Weite and wife Sharon and Daniel Weite and wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth Weite and wife Beth, Kristin DeKnight and husband Big John and Emily and Julie Weite. Adored great-grandmother of Madison, McKenna, John, and Cody. Dear sister of Betty Cosentino, Theodore and James Schiller and the late John Schiller.

Services are private. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
