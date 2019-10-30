|
Graham Gordon Sampson
Longboat Key - Graham Gordon Sampson, 64, passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 17, 2019 at his home in Longboat Key, Florida, just as he wished, after fighting a 2-year battle with liver cancer.
Born April 27, 1955 in Spokane, Washington, Graham was the oldest of three children born to Robert J. Sampson and Jean Graham. He lived most of his life in Northern NJ until retiring to Longboat Key, Florida in 2014.
Graham had an amazing talent for sales and was a top car salesman in the late 70s before becoming the #1 salesman in the US for Audi in the early 80s. Graham's entrepreneurial drive eventually led to his most successful venture, ECI Conference Call Services. Founded in 1991, Graham grew ECI from a small start-up to the largest privately-owned telecom provider in the US, employing 350 people over 12 years, receiving two Inc. 500 awards and the Ernst & Young Award for entrepreneurial excellence along the way. Graham was respected and adored by his employees and was also incredibly charitable, donating the computer lab at Eva's Village in Paterson, NJ to help displaced people learn computer skills and find jobs.
Graham loved all his children dearly and had a zest for adventure and life. He coached his daughters' sports and was often known to be on motorcycling adventures with his son or friends. He was athletic, winning the Packanack Lake tennis and North Jersey paddle-tennis championships in addition to being an avid golfer and boater. He was an active member of his community and cherished his role as head of the entertainment committee at Longboat Harbour. Graham loved life and will be missed by many.
Graham is survived by his son, Eric Sampson of Wayne, NJ, daughters Lauren Hopkins of Franklin Lakes, NJ (husband Justin), Kate Faust of Freehold, NJ (husband Christopher), Leah Sampson of Boca Raton, FL, sister Marcia Beth of New Salem, ND, half-brothers Neil Sampson of Alexandria, VA and Gary Sampson of Applegate, OR, partner in life for 11 years, Gail Gilvey of Kinnelon, NJ & Longboat Key, FL and 3 grandchildren. Graham's death is preceded by both parents and his brother Duncan Sampson of Bakersfield, CA.
A memorial service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, November 16th at the Knights of Columbus, 31 S. Broad Street, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. All are welcome to visit from 12-3pm and bring pictures and stories to share. Visit www.GrahamsMemorial.com to let the family know you are attending.