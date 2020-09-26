Graziano "Rocky" Cadorin
North Caldwell - Cadorin, Graziano "Rocky", 88, of North Caldwell passed away on September 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Delfina (Guist) for 66 years. Loving father to Dina Bono& Evelyn Farkas and her husband Peter. Brother of Louis Cadorin & his wife Alyce of Vacaville, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren Justin Bono & his wife Katie, Britany Bucci & her husband Mike, Alexa Bono, Alyssa Farkas & Adam Farkas and his four great grandchildren Dominic Bucci, Santino Bucci, Kayla Bono & Maddie Bono and many beloved nieces & nephews.
Mr. Cadorin was born in Ommello, Italy and came to the US in 1951 settling in Clifton before moving to North Caldwell 20 years ago. He was manager for the Whippany Paper Board Co. in Clifton, where he worked for 30 years.
He was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Clifton and a member & past president of the Italian American Family Association and a member of the Old Friends Beneficial Club both in Clifton for decades.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a funeral mass at Sacred Heart RC Church at 10 AM. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM. www.marroccos.com