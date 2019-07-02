|
Greg Ohlendorf
Paramus - Greg Ohlendorf, 58, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Before retiring, Greg worked for Sears, Paramus in Inventory Control. He was a parishioner of R.C. Church of the Annunciation, Paramus, NJ.
Cherished father of , Ashley Salgado and her husband Fabian of Houston, TX. Loving son of Frank and Anna H. Ohlendorf of Paramus. Dear brother of, Jodi Ohlendorf and her husband John Pecoraro of Paramus, Bonnie Monks and her husband David of Montague, Margaret Rakus and her husband George of Downingtown, PA, Teresa Greco and her husband Al of River Vale, NJ and Doug Ohlendorf and his wife Jean of River Edge, NJ. Greg also leaves behind 13 beloved nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday July 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday July 6, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg's memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation 500 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
