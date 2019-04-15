|
Gregory A. Deo
Mt. Arlington - Gregory A. Deo passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. He was 89.
Gregory was born and raised in the Ironbound section of Newark. He lived in Bloomfield, Parsippany, and Ledgewood before moving to Mt. Arlington in 2018.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in July 1951.
Gregory was the founder and proud owner of his family business, Flowers & Gifts. He operated many different locations including Parsippany, Morris Plains, Whippany, Montclair and Basking Ridge for 25 years before retiring in 1994.
He was vice-president of the Parents Without Partners organization and a member the Rotary Club and Saint Ann R.C. Church, both in Parsippany.
Gregory was predeceased by his dear sister, Leonia Alfieri.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda (nee-Muse); his loving children: Leonard and his wife, Andrea of Parsippany, Valerie Lemme and her husband, Thomas of Wood Ridge and Linda Perna and her husband, Anthony of West Orange; his 7 cherished grandchildren: Gregory, Donna, Jeannie, Nicolette, Toni Lynn, Joseph and Jared; and his 10 treasured great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17th 2019 at Saint Ann R.C. Church, 781 Smith Road, Parsippany. Interment will be at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.