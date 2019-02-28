|
|
Gregory Barnas
6/19/56 - 2/28/2014
We often think of bygone days when we were together. The family chain may be broken now, but memories will live on forever. To us, you have not gone away, nor have you traveled far. You've just entered God's eternal home and left the gate ajar. No space of time, no lapse of years, can dim the treasured past. A loving memory keeps it dear, affection holds it fast. Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you are always there. The gates of memories will never close. We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep regret, we who love you will never forget. You gave us years of happiness, then come sorrow and tears. You left us beautiful memories that we will treasure through the years. Not a day do we forget you. In our hearts you are always here. We love you and miss you, as it ends this 5th year.
Your presence we miss. Your memory we treasure. Forgetting you never. Loving you always.
Patty, Kevin, and your family and friends