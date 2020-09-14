Gregory Chaberski



Naples - Gregory A. Chaberski, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7th 2020 while hospitalized in Naples, Florida.



Greg was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1943 to Marion Scherrer and George Chaberski. He grew up in Oradell, New Jersey with an older brother Stephen, who predeceased him. Greg graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a B.A. in English and went on to pursue a Masters of Arts in Human Resources Management at New York University. Throughout his life, he loved spending time in Manhattan.



After serving as a U.S. Army sergeant during the Vietnam war, Greg embarked on a fulfilling career in human resources that spanned nearly 30 years. He was always known for his sensitivity on the job, keen listening skills and for mentoring colleagues. Greg married artist Veronica Smith in 2000. They lived in Hillsdale, New Jersey before finally settling in Bonita Springs, FL.



A diehard and devoted Yankees fan, Greg will be remembered for his bountiful love of all things baseball. He could recite most any World Series stat and collected baseball cards and memorabilia. His softball league will sorely miss his team spirit and consistent homeruns. Greg and Veronica enjoyed the arts and entertained frequently at their home.



Greg is survived by his wife, Veronica and his two sons—Tyler (Sue) of Cedar Grove, New Jersey and Vance (Melanie) of Fletcher, North Carolina—by his first wife, the late Laura Font. He also leaves stepchildren Noreen Levitt (Mark) and Monica Corcoran Harel (Gadi). He will miss his grandchildren Storm, Luke, Solomon, Nathaniel, Bridget and Tess; along with his sister-in-law Laraine Chaberski and nephews Christopher and Michael.



Memorial services in New Jersey and Florida will be scheduled once it's safe to gather again.









