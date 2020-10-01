Gregory De FrancoMontclair - Gregory De Franco, 58, of Montclair, passed away on Saturday September 26th, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, he settled in Montclair. Gregory worked for the United States Postal service for 17 years where he met his wife Rochelle Coles. He was a Captain for the Passaic County Corrections at the Passaic County Jail in Paterson for 25 years. He loved to travel, work on the yard, relaxing with his dogs Char and Quincey and binge watching programs.Beloved wife of Rochelle (nee Coles), loving father of Aja Haley, Robert Haley, Gregory De Franco & Olivia De Franco, proud grandfather of one, devoted son of Joseph De Franco and Evelyn (nee Cardoza) De Franco, dear brother of Joseph & Anthony, loving grandfather of Yazon Rawls, dear godfather of Brook De Franco, Christin De Franco & Anthony De Franco, also survived by many family and friends.Visiting Saturday October 3rd from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation Private.