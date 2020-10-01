1/
Gregory De Franco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory De Franco

Montclair - Gregory De Franco, 58, of Montclair, passed away on Saturday September 26th, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, he settled in Montclair. Gregory worked for the United States Postal service for 17 years where he met his wife Rochelle Coles. He was a Captain for the Passaic County Corrections at the Passaic County Jail in Paterson for 25 years. He loved to travel, work on the yard, relaxing with his dogs Char and Quincey and binge watching programs.

Beloved wife of Rochelle (nee Coles), loving father of Aja Haley, Robert Haley, Gregory De Franco & Olivia De Franco, proud grandfather of one, devoted son of Joseph De Franco and Evelyn (nee Cardoza) De Franco, dear brother of Joseph & Anthony, loving grandfather of Yazon Rawls, dear godfather of Brook De Franco, Christin De Franco & Anthony De Franco, also survived by many family and friends.

Visiting Saturday October 3rd from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation Private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved