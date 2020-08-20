Gregory F. Plishka
Pompton Plains - Gregory F. Plishka, 66, of Pompton Plains, passed away on August 18, 2020.
The son of the late Theodore and Margaret Plishka, Greg grew up in Garfield. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and was himself an excellent collegiate baseball pitcher. He also enjoyed playing golf with friends. Greg was a resident of Pompton Plains for the last 20 years and was a parishioner of Holy Spirit RC Church in Pequannock.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Jamie Kipp and her husband Ryan; his grandson, Emerson Kipp; his nephews, Christopher Pesile and his wife Wendy and Jason Pesile and his wife Bei; and his great nieces and nephews, Katelyn, Samantha, Andrew, Billy and Max Pesile. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Darlene Pesile and brother-in-law, Frank Pesile.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 pm Sunday, August 23 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Monday at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's memory to the American Heart Association
would be greatly appreciated by the family.