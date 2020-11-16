1/
Wayne - Gregory Froes, 68, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Los Teques, Venezuela and came to the United States in 1960 and settled in Paterson, NJ. He has lived in Wayne since 1966. He was a manager for Friendly's Restaurant. He was a member of Glen Ridge Country Club and was an avid golfer. Dear brother of Konstantin Froes and his wife Cathy. Loving uncle of Natalie Froes and Stephanie Jeshiva. Cherished grand uncle of Nathan and Zadie. Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 18 at St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral, 171 Colfax Avenue, Wayne, NJ at 9:30 AM. Panichida on Tuesday at 5 PM at St. Michael's R.O. Cathedral. Interment at St. Vladimir's R.O. Cemetery in Jackson, NJ. www.delozito.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
