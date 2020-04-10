|
|
Gregory German Castro
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Gregory German Castro, loving son, brother, nephew and cousin, passed away at the age of 52.
Gregory was born on March 7, 1968 in The Bronx, NY. Gregory had a great passion for life and for all people. He loved everyone dearly. He memorized people's birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc and loved to wish everyone well on those dates without fail. He loved talking on the phone with friends, working his computer, and watching TV shows and sports. His greatest passions were his family, his work and his camp.
Gregory was a lifelong epileptic with an intellectual disability. That has made him an extra special person in so many ways. He was pure. He was innocent. He was kind. And he had such zeal and happiness for life. He will live forever in our hearts.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Louis. He is survived by his mother Jeanie, his brothers Eric and Steve, his uncle Anthony, several cousins and many friends from his work and camp. Please share fond memories, condolences, photos and check on memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com. You can also send food or flowers to the family's residence, but please no visitors.