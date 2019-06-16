|
Gregory Helsel
formerly of Ridgewood - Gregory Helsel, formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, died peacefully at home on June 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Greg was born in Summit, NJ on October 26, 1946, to Earl T. and Cynthia (Dean) Helsel. He graduated from the Pingry School in 1964 and from Bucknell University in 1968.
Greg served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant junior grade from 1968 to 1971. He participated in combat operations off the coast of Vietnam aboard the destroyer USS Nicholas (DD-49) as the ship's gunnery officer, before serving as the Aide and Flag Lieutenant to Rear Admiral William H. Shawcross, Commander of U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay in the Philippines.
After his military service, Greg worked in commercial banking for many years, primarily with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, before transitioning into a career as a Certified Financial Planner.
Greg was an avid golfer, reader, dog lover, history buff and "gentleman farmer," personally tending to several acres of land at his childhood homestead in Morristown, NJ. He was also an active member of Mendham Golf and Tennis Club from its founding in 1958.
Mr. Helsel is survived by his son Christopher Helsel, wife Elizabeth (Carroll) Helsel, sister Marcia Valeo and beloved dog Walter.
Pursuant to his wishes, in lieu of a formal funeral service, the family will host a Celebration of Life ceremony at Mendham Golf and Tennis Club on June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Details can be found at danglerfuneralhomes.com.
Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation, or another .
Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.