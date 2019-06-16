Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mendham Golf and Tennis Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Helsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Helsel


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Helsel Obituary
Gregory Helsel

formerly of Ridgewood - Gregory Helsel, formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, died peacefully at home on June 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Greg was born in Summit, NJ on October 26, 1946, to Earl T. and Cynthia (Dean) Helsel. He graduated from the Pingry School in 1964 and from Bucknell University in 1968.

Greg served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant junior grade from 1968 to 1971. He participated in combat operations off the coast of Vietnam aboard the destroyer USS Nicholas (DD-49) as the ship's gunnery officer, before serving as the Aide and Flag Lieutenant to Rear Admiral William H. Shawcross, Commander of U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay in the Philippines.

After his military service, Greg worked in commercial banking for many years, primarily with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, before transitioning into a career as a Certified Financial Planner.

Greg was an avid golfer, reader, dog lover, history buff and "gentleman farmer," personally tending to several acres of land at his childhood homestead in Morristown, NJ. He was also an active member of Mendham Golf and Tennis Club from its founding in 1958.

Mr. Helsel is survived by his son Christopher Helsel, wife Elizabeth (Carroll) Helsel, sister Marcia Valeo and beloved dog Walter.

Pursuant to his wishes, in lieu of a formal funeral service, the family will host a Celebration of Life ceremony at Mendham Golf and Tennis Club on June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Details can be found at danglerfuneralhomes.com.

Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation, or another .

Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now