|
|
Gregory K. Dolin
Hawthorne - Gregory K. Dolin, 70, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT he was raised in Hasbrouck Heights and Waldwick, NJ and resided in Glen Rock prior to settling in Hawthorne 15 years ago. A United States Navy veteran, he served during the Vietnam War. A car enthusiast, Greg enjoyed traveling and classic movies, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was employed as a financial advisor with Royal Alliance in Old Tappan for 8 years.
Loving father of Stacie (husband Dale Houston; mother Linda Sage Neighbors), Harrison and Juliana Dolin (mother Lucia Dolin). Beloved companion of Karen Nilsson. Caring brother of Bruce Dolin (wife Sandra Dolin). Adored uncle of Samantha Dolin (husband Tommy Molica).
Memorial Visitation is planned for Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1 - 5 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gregory can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or ASPCA, www.aspca.org. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.