Gregory Kouletsis
River Edge - Gregory Kouletsis, 93, of River Edge, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Lillian, children Peter (Robin Feuerstein) and Ellen (Harvey Young), grandchildren Jasper and Emma Young, and numerous former students who remained lifelong friends.
Born and raised in New York City, Gregory served his country in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific during WWII.
Gregory retired from a 30-year career as an educator with the NYC Board of Education. He also co-founded the East Harlem College and Career Counselling Center.
During retirement, besides extensive world travel with Lillian, he volunteered with Bergen County Habitat for Humanity, establishing the "Greyheads" a group of retirees who built homes in North Jersey, New Orleans, and Poland.
He was active in his church as a vestry member and lay-reader.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, August 4 at 10:00 am at The Church of the Annunciation, 343 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Church Memorial Fund or Habitat for Humanity.