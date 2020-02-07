|
Hillsdale - Taylor, Gregory Michael, age 63 of Hillsdale and formerly of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee) Plunkett (2011). Cherished son of Margaret (2011) and Harold (1997). Beloved brother of Kathleen Taylor and her husband David Cabagé. Dear uncle of David T. Linko and his fiancée Laura Levatino. Greg was pre-deceased by his sister Karen T. Linko (2011) and his brother Kent Taylor (2017). Greg was a person of dedication, compassion, and loyalty. He spent many years working in the funeral service industry in Bergen County, his last 20 years at Volk Leber Funeral Home in Teaneck and Oradell. Greg was an avid golfer and numismatic, a dedicated collector of currency. He was also a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Greg will be sorely missed by family and many, many friends & colleagues. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, from 3pm-9pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. A 10am Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel in the Township of Washington. Interment to follow, Maple Grove Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. Visit Greg's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.