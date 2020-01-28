Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Gregory S. Biss

Gregory S. Biss Obituary
Gregory S. Biss, 64, of Clifton passed away on January 26, 2020. Born and raised in Clifton, Gregory worked for the Passaic Auxiliary Special Police, Passaic, for 5 years, he also worked as a supervisor and machinist for Clifton Grinding, Garfield, before working for the road crew with Fair Lawn Department of Public works, Fair Lawn, where he worked for 28 years before retiring.

Beloved husband of Deborah (Eisele). Devoted father of Jeffrey Biss and his wife Karen of West Orange, and Jacqueline Behringer and her husband Gregory of Glen Gardner. Loving grandfather of Charlotte and Wyatt Biss, and Gregory David Rice, Jr. and Julia Behringer.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. www.ShookFH.com
