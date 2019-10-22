Services
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Gregory Tercek Sr.


1954 - 2019
Gregory Tercek Sr. Obituary
Gregory Tercek Sr.

Fairview - Gregory Tercek Sr. 65 of Fairview NJ passed peacefully on October 21 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born January 11 1954 to the late Frank and Marie Tercek in North Bergen. Also known as Turk, UG, Uncle Moose and PopPop he was a graduate of North Bergen High School and was employed by Lionetti and Metro Oil for over 30 years. Greg loved the outdoors when he was younger and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. As he got older that love changed to the racetrack and Atlantic City! He loved to cook and was great at it. He also was good at telling other family members what was missing in something they cooked. He loved our family's history and passing on the great stories of the very "interesting" family they had.

He was predeased by his Godson and Nephew Alfred Minervini Jr.

Greg leaves his loving family; sons Greg Jr.(Andrea) and Jonathan, granddaughter Lila, sister Debbie Minervini and brother-in-law Alfred Minervini, nephew Chris Minervini and his wife Cassie, grandnephews Ryan and Will and many other close friends and extended family.

Greg's life celebration will include visitation on Thursday 10/24/19 from 4 to 8pm. The funeral will be on Friday 10/25/19 at 10:30am at the Leber funeral Home 2000 Kennedy Blvd. Union City, NJ.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Midland Foundation

https://midlandschool.org.
