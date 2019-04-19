|
Gretchen Lisbeth Polito (Holhut)
Bloomingdale - Gretchen Lisbeth Polito (Holhut), 86, of Bloomingdale, passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was a licensed practical nurse for Toms River Memorial Hospital. Beloved mother of Gregory Rose (wife, Mei), Lisa Rublack (husband, Robert), sister, Elsa Kuhlenberg (husband, Robert) and four grandchildren, Krysten, Janell, Heather and Alicia. She is predeceased by her loving husband, William Polito and two sons, Jeffrey and Darin Rose. Visitation, Monday, 10 AM- 12 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpk, Riverdale. Funeral, Monday 12 PM. Interment Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to , .