Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
4 Newark-Pompton Tpk
Riverdale, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
4 Newark-Pompton Tpk
Riverdale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Polito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen Lisbeth (Holhut) Polito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gretchen Lisbeth (Holhut) Polito Obituary
Gretchen Lisbeth Polito (Holhut)

Bloomingdale - Gretchen Lisbeth Polito (Holhut), 86, of Bloomingdale, passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was a licensed practical nurse for Toms River Memorial Hospital. Beloved mother of Gregory Rose (wife, Mei), Lisa Rublack (husband, Robert), sister, Elsa Kuhlenberg (husband, Robert) and four grandchildren, Krysten, Janell, Heather and Alicia. She is predeceased by her loving husband, William Polito and two sons, Jeffrey and Darin Rose. Visitation, Monday, 10 AM- 12 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpk, Riverdale. Funeral, Monday 12 PM. Interment Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to , .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now